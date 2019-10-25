Weird Coast weather? Tropical Storm Olga this weekend, cold front next weekend

Tropical Storm Olga formed just south of the Texas-Louisiana border on Friday afternoon, and is expected to bring rain to the Mississippi Coast into Saturday.

It was not initially expected to reach tropical storm status because of a cold front coming from the north, but the National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon the tropical depression had stayed just ahead of the front and strengthened.

However, Olga is forecast to merge with the cold front by Friday night and quickly weaken.

Most of South Mississippi is under a tornado watch Friday until at least 9 p.m., and a couple of tornado warnings were issued.

A flash flood watch is in effect through midday Saturday, and 2 inches to 4 inches of rain is possible.

There is a coastal flood advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The cold front should clear the rain clouds and drop temperatures late Saturday, with the overnight low in the low 50s.

By next weekend, temperatures could dip into the low 40s with highs in the 60s as much colder front is expected around Thursday.

Daily forecast

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 9 a.m. High near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 5 mph.