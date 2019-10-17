It may feel like fall, but expect a wet weekend as tropical system brews in Gulf

Thursday morning finally felt like fall along the Gulf Coast, even as a tropical system brews off the coast of Mexico.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is making it’s way to the northern Gulf Coast and could bring up 2 to 5 inches of rain along with tropical storm-force winds, the National Hurricane Center warns.

If the storm develops into a tropical depression or storm, it would be named Nestor.

“It is unlikely, though, that the system will develop into a classical tropical cyclone,” the NHC said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It is expected to make landfall along the Florida coast this weekend.

The National Weather Service office in New Orleans said Thursday morning the biggest impact for the Mississippi Coast is likely to be strong winds with scattered rain showers.

Winds gusts of 30 mph are possible near the beaches, and rain mid-morning Friday could last through the evening. Winds are considered tropical storm-force at 39 mph.

Winds and rain from the storm should move out of the area on Friday night, weather service forecaster Mike Efferson said.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties through 9 a.m. Saturday morning, said Harrison County emergency management director Rupert Lacy.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from waters south of Louisiana all the way across the Florida panhandle. On land, tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of coastal southeast Louisiana, such as St. Bernard Parish, as well as the coastal counties in Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

The storm’s path so far is directly northeast, and after it makes landfall in panhandle the low-pressure system is expected to continue across Georgia and into the Carolinas.

Southern and central Georgia, and even southern parts of South Carolina, could see some tropical storm-force winds on Saturday. The rest of South Carolina and North Carolina could see some gusty winds below 30 mph.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.









