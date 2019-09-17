A new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic. It could become a hurricane this weekend

Forecasters keep an eye on Humberto in the Atlantic Check out the weather forecast from ABC11 as Humberto tracks north in the Atlantic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the weather forecast from ABC11 as Humberto tracks north in the Atlantic.

The veritable assembly line of tropical systems in the Atlantic spat out something new for South Florida to watch this week — tropical depression ten.

The system, which forecasters at the National Hurricane Center expect to strengthen into a tropical storm named Jerry by Tuesday night, is still a good thousand miles east of the Leeward Islands. It could be a hurricane as soon as Friday.







As of the 5 p.m. advisory, the NHC’s track showed the potential tropical storm headed west-northwest through the week before crossing north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend. The spread of models shows the storm could possibly curve out into the Atlantic, like Hurricanes Dorian and Humberto, but it was too soon to tell what threat it might pose for the Bahamas, Florida or other states.

Tropical depression ten is headed west-northwest at around 10 mph, a slight slowdown from Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

On Tuesday morning, it appeared the developing system would be named Imelda when it reached tropical storm status, but then a system right off the coast of Texas jumped to a tropical storm, leapfrogging depression ten.

Imelda is predicted to drench parts of Texas, some of which are under a tropical storm warning, with up to a foot of rain.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is still kicking around near Bermuda, but the Category 2 hurricane is expected to stay out at sea before weakening to a tropical storm on Saturday. Bermuda is under a hurricane warning and could see up to three feet of storm surge when the storm hits on Wednesday evening.

Tuesday afternoon, the NHC also identified a new disturbance right behind tropical depression ten. It probably won’t develop anytime soon. Forecasters give it just a 20 percent chance of strengthening in the next five days.

There are three other tropical storms in the Pacific basin as well, prompting Eric Blake, an NHC forecaster, to tweet “Anyone want a tropical storm? They are forming like roaches out there!”

He said the activity is believed to tie a modern NHC record.

Anyone want a tropical storm? They are forming like roaches out there! 6 at once in both basins combined is thought to tie a modern NHC record , with two other disturbances adding the cherries on top of a crazy busy day! pic.twitter.com/yIi9PHIKSn — Eric Blake (@EricBlake12) September 17, 2019

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect name of the next named storm.