Storm system on track to Gulf Coast is up to 70% chance of development, NHC says

There's a new tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa, according to the National Hurricane Center. One near Florida and the Bahamas is expected to bring heavy rain by the weekend.

A potentially tropical system now has a 70% chance of developing over the next five days, and its track is aimed at the northern Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center advised Wednesday night.

The widespread area of low pressure and rain showers called Invest 95 is still very unorganized, which makes it harder for forecasting models to predict. The tracks so far range from the Texas coast to the Florida panhandle.

On Wednesday, the storm system spread for a few hundred miles from the southeastern Bahamas out over the Atlantic Ocean, and it is expected to bring heavy rains and gusty winds to Florida over the weekend.

An aircraft from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, based at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, is scheduled to fly out to investigate Thursday afternoon if necessary.

Two more tropical waves are moving west from the African coast, and it’s too soon to predict forecast tracks. One about 600 miles from the Lesser Antilles is expected to encounter unfavorable winds and dissipate.

The other closer to the Cabo Verde Islands and still forecast to “move quickly westward during the next several days,” the NHC said. It has a 40% chance of formation over five days.

The next named storm would be called Humberto.