At peak of hurricane season, another storm system takes aim at the Gulf

There's a new tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa, according to the National Hurricane Center. One near Florida and the Bahamas is expected to bring heavy rain by the weekend.

It’s officially the peak of hurricane season and three more potential tropical systems are swirling in the Atlantic Ocean — one that could soon move into the Gulf of Mexico.

A low-pressure area of showers and thunderstorms hovered near the southeastern Bahamas on Tuesday, and the storm system had strengthened since Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Conditions could be favorable enough for the system to keep developing after it brings rain to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas and South Florida.

The National Weather Service office in New Orleans said Tuesday it’s keeping a close eye on the system.

“Environmental conditions could become a bit more favorable for some gradual development of this system as it moves across the northern Gulf,” the New Orleans office said.

As of Tuesday evening, the storm had a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

There already is moisture in the forecast with 30-40% chance of rain Saturday and 50-60% Sunday. But the storm system’s track could change those estimates.

The good news is “slightly cooler temperatures” are possible this weekend from cloud coverage and rain showers, the weather service predicted. That could mean daytime highs in the mid-90s would drop to near or below 90.

The Hurricane Center also is watching two more possible tropical systems moving west across the Atlantic.

A tropical wave “is expected to move quickly westward during the next several days,” the NHC said, and it has a 20% chance of development over five days.

Another area of low pressure near the Lesser Antilles could develop but upper-level winds are likely to prevent that, the forecast said. It has a 20% chance of development over five days.

The next system to develop would be called Tropical Storm Humberto.