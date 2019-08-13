Coast heat index tops 105 degrees as warning issued for first time in 4 years

Heat stroke can kill your child in a car Public service ad by KidsAndCars.org Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Public service ad by KidsAndCars.org

An excessive heat warning is in effect for south Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana for the first time in four years.

The warning is in effect through at least 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. A heat warning hasn’t been issued for this area of the Gulf Coast since Aug. 10, 2015.

The heat index, which is what the combination of temperature and humidity feels like, is expected to reach between 107 and 112 this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

An excessive heat warning is issued when the heat index in the area is over 113 degrees or the temperature is over 105, weather service forecaster Robert Ricks said. An advisory is issued when the temperature is over 105 or the heat index is over 108.

As of noon Tuesday, the heat index was 107 in Biloxi and Gulfport, 109 in Moss Point and 110 in Slidell.

When it gets this hot, stay inside if possible. If you have to go outside, “make sure that you’re hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothes, protect children and animals from the sun and beware of heat stroke,” Ricks added.

Symptoms of heat stoke include “hot, red, dry, or damp skin, fast, strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and passing out,” according to the CDC.

The good news is the weather service does not expect to issue another heat warning Wednesday unless the weak cool front heading toward the area slows down.

However, the front is likely to bring more rain and clouds overnight Wednesday and early Thursday, but not much cooler temperatures.

Forecast

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. High near 92. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.