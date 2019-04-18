List: Coast schools, government offices closing early ahead of severe weather

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Several schools districts on the Mississippi Gulf Coast will close early Thursday ahead of expected severe weather that could include flooding, hail and possible tornadoes.

Rupert Lacy, director of the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency, said thunderstorms and flash flooding are a possibility Thursday. Storms could begin as early as Thursday morning and last through the night.

Here’s a list of school districts closing early Thursday:

Harrison County District will close 90 minutes early.

will close 90 minutes early. Biloxi Public School District will close 90 minutes early.

will close 90 minutes early. Ocean Springs School District will close 60 minutes early.

will close 60 minutes early. Gulfport School District will close 90 minutes early.

will close 90 minutes early. George County School District will release car riders at 11:15 a.m. and buses at 11:30 a.m.

will release car riders at 11:15 a.m. and buses at 11:30 a.m. Long Beach School District will release grades K-3 at 12:00 p.m., 4-6 at 12:20 p.m., 7-8 at 12:30 p.m., 9-12 at 12:45 p.m.

will release grades at 12:00 p.m., at 12:20 p.m., at 12:30 p.m., at 12:45 p.m. Pascagoula-Gautier School District will release elementary and exceptional school students at 2 p.m., academy students at 2:15 p.m. and middle and high school students at 3 p.m.

will release elementary and exceptional school students at 2 p.m., academy students at 2:15 p.m. and middle and high school students at 3 p.m. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will close at 1 p.m.

University of Southern Mississippi will close at 1 p.m.

City of Gulfport buildings will close at 1 p.m. Thursday ahead of the weather.

Sun Herald will update this report.