Spring break weather update: Coast under wind advisory, storms possible
A Wind Advisory has been issued for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana, according to Harrison County Emergency Manager Rupert Lacy.
Visitors on the Mississippi Coast for black spring break can expect wind gusts of up to 60 mph Saturday, Lacy said.
The advisory expires Saturday evening.
There is also potential for severe thunderstorms throughout the weekend.
What to expect
Light to moderate risk of severe weather on the Coast, including heavy rain and flash flooding.
When
The main threat is expected late Saturday afternoon as the squall line enters central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The risk for thunderstorms and severe weather is expected in South Mississippi late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Where
All of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. The greatest threat will be from Baton Rouge to McComb.
