Weather News

Spring break weather update: Coast under wind advisory, storms possible

Know your thunderstorm types

Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. By
Up Next
Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. By

A Wind Advisory has been issued for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana, according to Harrison County Emergency Manager Rupert Lacy.

Visitors on the Mississippi Coast for black spring break can expect wind gusts of up to 60 mph Saturday, Lacy said.

The advisory expires Saturday evening.

There is also potential for severe thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

What to expect

Light to moderate risk of severe weather on the Coast, including heavy rain and flash flooding.

When

The main threat is expected late Saturday afternoon as the squall line enters central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The risk for thunderstorms and severe weather is expected in South Mississippi late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Where

All of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. The greatest threat will be from Baton Rouge to McComb.

  Comments  

Read Next

‘Wasn’t nothing left:’ The other small towns affected by Georgia, Alabama tornadoes

Weather News

‘Wasn’t nothing left:’ The other small towns affected by Georgia, Alabama tornadoes

Georgia, Alabama towns are working to rebuild after tornadoes destroyed homes, churches and other properties. 23 people were killed in Beauregard and about 45 families are without homes in Smiths Station.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WEATHER NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service