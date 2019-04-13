Spring break weather update: Coast under wind advisory, storms possible

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana, according to Harrison County Emergency Manager Rupert Lacy.

Visitors on the Mississippi Coast for black spring break can expect wind gusts of up to 60 mph Saturday, Lacy said.

The advisory expires Saturday evening.

There is also potential for severe thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

What to expect

Light to moderate risk of severe weather on the Coast, including heavy rain and flash flooding.

When

The main threat is expected late Saturday afternoon as the squall line enters central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The risk for thunderstorms and severe weather is expected in South Mississippi late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Where

All of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. The greatest threat will be from Baton Rouge to McComb.