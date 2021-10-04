Federal judge for southern Mississippi dies of cancer

U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo, who served on the bench for more than seven years, died on Sunday, the court system announced.

Gargiulo, who presided in the state's Southern District, died from complications from pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the judges in the area. His age wasn't immediately available.

Gargiulo was an assistant state prosecutor and state court judge before being appointed to the federal judge in August 2014. A graduate of the University of Mississippi law school, he retired as a colonel in the Mississippi Air National Guard.

“Judge Gargiulo served his state and his country at the highest levels. In fact, he dedicated his professional career to serving others,” U.S. District Judge Halil S. “Sul” Ozerden said in a statement. “We owe him and his family a deep debt of gratitude, and we grieve with them at this most difficult time.”

Gargiulo was survived by three children and four siblings.