Mississippi

Community center dedicated to 90-year-old Boy Scout mentor

The Associated Press

MERIDIAN, Miss.

A 90-year-old Mississippi man who has spent his life mentoring Boy Scouts now has a community center named in his honor.

Rush Gordon wore his Eagle Scout uniform to the opening of the Rush Gordon Multi-Purpose Center at George Reese Courts development in Meridian earlier this week, the Meridian Star reports.

He said he lives by one simple motto: Always do something positive.

“If we all can get together and love each other, this will be a beautiful city,” he said.

The building, a Meridian Housing Authority community center, hasn’t been used in more than 20 years. It now has a meeting space, kitchen, laundry room and an office for the property manager.

Gordon has lived at Reese Courts for 65 years, spending many years volunteering in the community and helping many young men attain Eagle Scout status.

Louis Sutton, a teacher at Meridian High School who was in Gordon’s troop, said he had a tremendous impact on his life.

“He taught us to love one another, taught us how to help people at all times," Sutton said.

Sutton said another lesson Gordon taught him was: “Don’t be afraid to make a mistake and always try."

