First woman municipal judge named in Gautier, Jackson County

A former city attorney for a Mississippi city has been appointed as municipal judge.

The Gautier City Council named Amy Lassitter St. Pe' to the bench for Gautier and Jackson County. The move makes her the first female municipal judge for those areas, The Sun Herald reported.

Lassitter St. Pe' will replace Judge Jason Thornton, who's held the seat since 2011.

Lassitter St. Pe' served as the city attorney for Gautier from 2006 to 2009 and city attorney for Moss Point since 2008. She will start as judge in October and will continue to work as a city attorney in Moss Point.

“I’ve devoted most of my 20-year legal career to giving back to Jackson County,” Lassitter St. Pe’ said in a press release. “My focus has been on being a part of the county that has given me so much.”

Mayor Casey Vaughan welcomed Lassitter St. Pe' back to Gautier.

“She will be an asset to Gautier like she was in her past appointment here as city attorney," Vaughan said.

Gautier municipal court meets on Mondays.