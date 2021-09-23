Mississippi probation officer accused of embezzlement

A Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer has been arrested for allegedly embezzling money from people who have been ordered to pay court-sentenced fees and fines.

Special agents with the Office of the State Auditor arrested Dendrick Hurd who was indicted on two counts of embezzlement in Forrest County, authorities said Wednesday. It was unknown if Hurd has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Hurd reportedly directed probationers under his supervision to purchase money orders and leave them blank. He then allegedly recorded his information on the money orders and negotiated them to benefit himself. Hurd was reported to the auditor's office when the probationers’ accounts with the Mississippi Department of Corrections did not reflect the money order payments.

“Taking advantage of probationers will not be allowed,” State Auditor Shad White said. “We will continue to root out fraud wherever we find it.”

If convicted, Hurd faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines for each charge of embezzlement.