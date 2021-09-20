Shooting involving officer at Jackson hotel leaves 2 dead

Jackson police are investigating a shooting at a hotel that left two people dead.

A police officer was involved in the gunfire early Sunday morning at the Olive Tree Hotel near Interstate 55, media outlets reported.

Officers called to the hotel found one victim dead of a gunshot wound, police said. He was identified as Josh Casaus.

Police say the suspect in that shooting — Dishawn Sanders — began firing at officers. An officer returned fire, killing Sanders, police said.

Police said they did not immediately determine a motive for the killing of Casaus, and few other details were released.