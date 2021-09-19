Mississippi

Mississippi develops website for reporting human trafficking

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

The state of Mississippi has developed a website for people to report suspected cases of human trafficking and find help for victims.

There were 214 reports of suspected human trafficking in Mississippi from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Out of those reports, 210 were sex trafficking reports and eight were sex and/or labor trafficking reports. Just over 200 victims were reported as being potential minors.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said human trafficking happens across Mississippi.

“We want the public to be our eyes and ears and help us when there are victims of human trafficking, people that they suspect may be victims,” Tindell said. “Giving them a means and a way to report that information and recognize those victims when they come across them.”

Globally, human trafficking affects 12 to 27 million people, from adults to children, who are held in slavery, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. There are thousands of cases of suspected human trafficking investigated annually nationwide.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To report a suspected human trafficking case in Mississippi or for more information the department has a link on its website: https://www.dps.ms.gov/humantrafficking/.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Mississippi

Mississippi artist draws inspiration from plants, ecology

September 19, 2021 10:21 AM

Business

Louisiana town to pay $2.5M in refunds to utility customers

September 19, 2021 10:18 AM

Mississippi

USM prof, Water Institute work to restore Chandeleur Islands

September 19, 2021 9:20 AM

Mississippi

Mississippi nonprofit aims to give girls fairytale moments

September 18, 2021 10:58 PM

Mississippi

Mississippi man’s podcast aims to inspire men to be ‘real’

September 18, 2021 10:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service