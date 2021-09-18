Alabama man arrested in fatal shooting at Mississippi casino

In this photo release by the Biloxi Police Department is Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile, Ala., who was arrested Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, on a charge of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on the gaming floor inside the Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi Police said. The early Saturday shooting at the Mississippi casino has left one person dead and another in custody. (Biloxi Police Department via AP) AP

An early Saturday shooting at a Mississippi casino has left one person dead and another in custody, Biloxi Police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. inside the Golden Nugget Casino. Police said they received a number of 911 calls about a man shooting inside the casino.

Officers arrested Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile, Alabama, on a charge of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on the gaming floor, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from Gulfport, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. His name has not been released yet.

Investigators said the victim and Jones argued outside the casino and then ran into the building. The victim was shot at close range, police said. It's unclear if the men knew each other.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Biloxi police and officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded and arrested Jones near the Biloxi Bay Bridge, armed with a pistol, police said.

Jones is being held at the Harrison County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department. Tips can also be submitted via email to ciu@biloxi.ms.us or to Mississippi Crime Stoppers.