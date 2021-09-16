Mississippi

Man accused of stalking Mississippi mayor arrested

The Associated Press

CLARKSDALE, Miss.

A man who investigators believe left a threatening voicemail to a mayor in Mississippi has been arrested.

Joseph Pittman is charged with felony eluding a law enforcement officer after being arrested late Tuesday, WMC-TV reported. He was also arrested on a warrant for stalking Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Officials said the voicemail on Espy's cellphone also threatened three other people, but their names are not being released. Police had been investigating that incident, which occurred about a month ago, and obtained an arrest warrant for Pittman as a result, Police Chief Robbie Linley said.

Linley did not release details about what the alleged threat involved.

Meanwhile, shots were fired over the weekend into the mayor’s office at city hall, where the police department also is housed. No one was hurt, Linley said.

“Just with the close proximity of when the voicemail was left and when this occurred, we definitely have looked at that as being possibly connected,” Linley said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating, he said.

Espy declined comment.

