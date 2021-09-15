How many Afghan refugees are headed to Mississippi? Here’s the latest

Mississippi is expected to receive 10 Afghan evacuees from a group of 37,000 first arrivals resettling in the United States, the Associated Press reports.

The Biden administration began notifying governors Wednesday about how many evacuees their states would receive. Gov. Tate Reeves’ office did not immediately respond to an email asking about the report and where in the state the evacuees would be resettling.

CNN reported that a total of 60,000 evacuees would be resettled in the U.S. over the next several weeks after the largest military evacuation in history.

The AP report says the administration is asking Congress for funding for resettling up to 65,000 Afghans by the end of September and 95,000 by September 2022.

The former governor of Delaware, Jack Markell, from President Joe Biden’s home state, is the temporary point person on resettlement, AP reports.

California, Maryland, Texas and Virginia, where Afghans have historically resettled over the last 20 years in the U.S., are welcoming large numbers of evacuees.

“Many gravitate to northern Virginia, the Maryland suburbs of D.C. and northern California — some of the most expensive housing markets in the country,” the AP reported.