Mississippi

2 people shot to death outside convenience store in Jackson

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Two people were killed in a shooting outside a Jackson convenience store, police said.

The gunfire happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at the West Express Quick Stop on East Fortification Street, WAPT-TV reported.

Police identified the victims as David Summerall, 40 — who was shot once in the face — and his brother Thomas Summerall, 43, who was shot once in the head.

Two suspects turned themselves in at police headquarters early Monday morning.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an altercation over a female.

  Comments  
