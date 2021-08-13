5 arrested in shooting death of driver whose car hit house

Five men have been arrested in the death of a Louisiana man whose compact car ran into a house after he was shot and killed.

The most recent arrest was that of Leon Cammack, 22, of Thibodaux, The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office told The Courier.

He was arrested in Centerville, Mississippi, brought on Thursday to Terrebonne Parish and is now in the parish jail, his bond set at $1 million.

Cammack and four younger men are each being held on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jeremiah Williams, 34, of Schriever, where the shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 4. If convicted on that charge, each would face a mandatory life sentence.

The other four were identified as Jamyre Mitchell, 18, of Lafayette, and three men from Thibodaux: Caden Johnson, 18, and Christopher Cammack and Kobe Wilson, both 21.

Authorities found Williams in the driver’s seat after the Hyundai Elantra hit a house. Security video showed at least two vehicles involved in the shooting, authorities said.

People in the Johnson Ridge community and elsewhere in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes provided important leads, Sheriff Tim Soignet said.

“Without the bonds that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau has formed with the community and other law enforcement agencies, this investigation would have taken a lot longer to resolve,” he said.