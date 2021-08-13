Remains of an infant are found in a Mississippi storage unit

The remains of an infant have been discovered inside a storage unit in a Mississippi city, authorities said.

The body was found Wednesday evening in Natchez, WLBT-TV reported.

The baby’s remains were inside a box filled with towels, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson. Lee said investigators will seek to determine the baby’s gender, and see whether DNA left behind could lead to a suspect.