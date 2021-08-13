Mississippi

Remains of an infant are found in a Mississippi storage unit

The Associated Press

NATCHEZ, Miss.

The remains of an infant have been discovered inside a storage unit in a Mississippi city, authorities said.

The body was found Wednesday evening in Natchez, WLBT-TV reported.

The baby’s remains were inside a box filled with towels, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson. Lee said investigators will seek to determine the baby’s gender, and see whether DNA left behind could lead to a suspect.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Mississippi

DeSoto and Harrison have most Mississippi residents per mile

August 13, 2021 9:07 AM

National

Mississippi county’s first Black supervisor dies at 90

August 13, 2021 9:07 AM

Health News

Katrina Memorial Blood Drive planned for late August

August 13, 2021 7:03 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service