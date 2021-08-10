Heat wave brings dangerous temperatures to southern states

Dangerous heat is invading parts of several southern states, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories Tuesday covering large of parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

In Louisiana, a heat advisory covered the northern part of the state, where temperatures were expected to hit 97 degrees (36.1 Celsius) in Shreveport.

In Alabama, a heat advisory covering the central part of the state will be in place until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say the heat index — what the temperatures feels like — will be up to 107 degrees (41.7 Celsius) in central Alabama. The actual high temperature is expected to hit 95 degrees (35 Celsius) in Montgomery.

The heat index was forecast to be even higher — up to 110 degrees (43.3 Celsius) — in large parts of Mississippi.