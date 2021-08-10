Mississippi

Heat wave brings dangerous temperatures to southern states

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Dangerous heat is invading parts of several southern states, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories Tuesday covering large of parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

In Louisiana, a heat advisory covered the northern part of the state, where temperatures were expected to hit 97 degrees (36.1 Celsius) in Shreveport.

In Alabama, a heat advisory covering the central part of the state will be in place until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say the heat index — what the temperatures feels like — will be up to 107 degrees (41.7 Celsius) in central Alabama. The actual high temperature is expected to hit 95 degrees (35 Celsius) in Montgomery.

The heat index was forecast to be even higher — up to 110 degrees (43.3 Celsius) — in large parts of Mississippi.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Sheriff: Escaped inmate accused of truck heist while on run

August 10, 2021 8:47 AM

Mississippi

City sanctioned for slow response to public records request

August 10, 2021 8:47 AM

Mississippi

Analysis: Mississippi reveals it has lethal injection drugs

August 10, 2021 8:47 AM

Health News

Mississippi sheriff dies, 2nd sheriff to die within a week

August 10, 2021 8:47 AM

Mississippi

Sheriff: 1 of 2 escapees from work center still on the loose

August 10, 2021 7:39 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service