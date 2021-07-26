‘Much younger’ people hospitalized as COVID-19 surges in MS. ‘Delta is hard hitting.’

South Mississippi has about 17% of the state’s population but 25% of the new coronavirus cases reported Monday by the Mississippi Health Department.

Monday’s report, which includes new cases and deaths from over the weekend, shows 3,608 new cases statewide and 900 new cases in the six southern counties.

The death toll from COVID increased by six in the state, with two additional deaths in South Mississippi.

Totals for Mississippi now stand at 336,788 cases and 7,508 deaths since the start of the pandemic on March 11, 2020.

South Mississippi totals are 48,494 cases and 1,014 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Delta hits younger people

The health department used social media Monday to show how the delta variant is spreading across Mississippi.

“Much younger Mississippians are being hospitalized with the delta variant,” the health department tweeted, along with a graphic showing the rates by age group.

A year ago, severe COVID-19 occurred mostly in those over 50, the tweet said.

“Now 43% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,” the post said, and one-quarter are under 40.

Much younger Mississippians are being hospitalized with the delta variant. We are in a strikingly different situation from a year ago, when severe COVID-19 occurred mostly in those over 50. Now 43% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50. pic.twitter.com/dsrcgPfhaa — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 26, 2021

In another tweet Monday, the health department said Mississippi’s positivity rate, or the number of people who test positive for the coronavirus, “is the same as it was during the worst of COVID-19 in January. Delta is hitting hard,” the tweet said.

COVID-19 testing has jumped statewide, and positive results are a LOT higher. Our positivity rate is now the same as it was during the worst of COVID-19 in January. Delta is hitting hard. pic.twitter.com/GoYsIDXCc6 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 26, 2021

Cases have risen steadily in South Mississippi in July, from 260 new cases the first week to 1,320 new cases for the week ending July 23.

Hospitalizations on the rise in July

On July 1 in Mississippi:

113 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus

36 were in intensive care units

12 were on ventilators.

Three weeks later on July 22:

503 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus (+390)

165 were in ICU (+129)

65 were on ventilators (+53)

The numbers show new cases of COVID-19 across South Mississippi are increasing at a faster rate than in July 2020:

▪ From July 1-26, South Mississippi has had 3,078 new cases reported to the health department.

▪ That compares to 2,692 for the same period in 2020, a 14% increase over last year.

▪ New cases in George and Jackson counties are lower than in July 2020, while the other four counties in South Mississippi are running ahead of last year.

Vaccinations remain a challenge

The July 26 update on vaccinations in Mississippi shows:

34% of Mississippi residents are have gotten a vaccine, compared to 49% of the U.S.





2,142,685 shots were administered

57% of white residents have had a vaccine (58% of state population is white residents)

37% of Black residents have had a vaccine (38% of population is Black residents)

70% Mississippi residents age 65 and older are vaccinated (80% nationally), 42% of those 18-64 and 39% age 12-17

The percentage or residents fully vaccinated in South Mississippi is:

George — 24%

Hancock — 23%

Harrison — 29%

Jackson — 28%

Pearl River — 23%

Stone — 28%