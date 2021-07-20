Child, 3, finds gun in car glove box and dies of gunshot

A 3-year-old child found a gun in his parents’ car and was killed when it discharged, authorities said.

The child died Saturday in Newton County, south of Hickory, The Meridian Star reported.

Sheriff's deputies performed CPR on the child before paramedics arrived, but the child was later pronounced dead, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said.

The child’s parents were going door-to-door for a revival and briefly left the child in the vehicle, Pennington said. The child found the gun in the glove compartment, he said.

The parents are not being charged in the case.