Mississippi

Child, 3, finds gun in car glove box and dies of gunshot

The Associated Press

MERIDIAN, Miss.

A 3-year-old child found a gun in his parents’ car and was killed when it discharged, authorities said.

The child died Saturday in Newton County, south of Hickory, The Meridian Star reported.

Sheriff's deputies performed CPR on the child before paramedics arrived, but the child was later pronounced dead, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said.

The child’s parents were going door-to-door for a revival and briefly left the child in the vehicle, Pennington said. The child found the gun in the glove compartment, he said.

The parents are not being charged in the case.

  Comments  

Mississippi

Man pleads guilty in sexual abuse and death of 2-year-old

July 20, 2021 5:54 AM

Mississippi

Arkansas man killed by police at hotel in Mississippi

July 20, 2021 5:53 AM

Health News

Coroner in south Mississippi resigns after cancer diagnosis

July 20, 2021 5:53 AM

Mississippi

Ex-lawmaker joins Mississippi Archives and History board

July 20, 2021 4:26 AM

Health News

Health officer: Mississippi seeing ’4th wave’ of COVID cases

July 20, 2021 4:26 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service