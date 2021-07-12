Mississippi

Some Jackson leaders want to reopen old youth detention

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Some Jackson city leaders want to open up more jail space to keep criminals off the streets.

The idea involves an old youth detention center, which would be reopened to hold people charged with misdemeanor crimes, WJTV-TV reported.

Opening up more space to hold people accused of crimes would help send a message that crime won’t be tolerated, Councilman Ashby Foote said.

The detention center has about 24 cells and a courtroom.

The city council is reviewing the idea.

  Comments  

Health News

Jackson Black Rodeo returns after absence due to pandemic

July 12, 2021 7:12 AM

Mississippi

Commissioner: MBI will be more open about public information

July 12, 2021 6:38 AM

Mississippi

Cyclist killed after being hit by a car

July 12, 2021 6:38 AM

Mississippi

Professors to join Zora Neal Hurston conference

July 12, 2021 6:38 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service