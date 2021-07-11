Mississippi

Cyclist killed after being hit by a car

The Associated Press

GAUTIER, Miss.

A cyclist was killed while crossing a south Mississippi Highway, authorities said.

News outlets report that the bicyclist was trying to cross U.S. Highway 90 in Gautier early Friday morning when he was hit by a vehicle and killed.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said the victim was 51-year-old Charles George of Gautier.

The accident occurred at 5 a.m., about an hour before sunrise in Jackson County on Friday.

WLOX reported police said the incident was an accident and no charges were filed.

  Comments  

Mississippi

Professors to join Zora Neal Hurston conference

July 11, 2021 2:08 PM

Mississippi

Mississippi professor excited to ‘Dance Like the Stars’

July 11, 2021 2:08 PM

Mississippi

UFO witnesses aren’t buying into government report

July 11, 2021 2:07 PM

Business

Small stretch of Natchez Trace Parkway to close temporarily

July 11, 2021 8:34 AM

Mississippi

Mississippi State names new director of architecture school

July 11, 2021 8:34 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service