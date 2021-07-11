Commissioner: MBI will be more open about public information

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation examines all fatal shootings by Mississippi police officers, and the agency has typically denied requests to release video footage and other evidence.

The commissioner of public safety tells the Sun Herald that the agency is changing its approach to allow for greater transparency.

Sean Tindell is a former state senator and a former judge who became commissioner in June 2020. He said he has directed the Department of Public Safety, which includes MBI, to be more responsive to public records requests.

In June, the agency released video footage and some investigative material from its investigation of a Harrison County deputy’s shooting of Reginald Johnson outside the Biloxi courthouse in January.

“As more and more of these incidents of officer-involved shootings are shared with the public in other parts of the country, I believe we need to be more transparent here in Mississippi as well,” Tindell said. “I’ve always been a big believer in transparency. I believe that if you ... maintain a cloak of secrecy, then it lends itself to conspiracy theories and incorrect assumptions. I believe the public should have a right to view the footage and understand exactly what happened.”

Tindell said his guidance for transparency applies to all agencies under his department. MBI typically handles the investigations of fatal shootings by law enforcement officers on the Coast. A new law that took effect July 1 requires MBI to investigate all such shootings across the state.

The Sun Herald recently requested all records about the shooting death of Leonard Parker Jr. by a Gulfport police officer and received some investigative material, including investigators’ summaries of witness interviews, from MBI.

In the cases of both Parker’s and Johnson’s killings, MBI released a fraction of all investigative material. The file shared in response to the Sun Herald’s requests for records relating to Johnson’s death contained 14 pages, but one line in the documents described a “case report” of 480 pages.

The Sun Herald received 48 pages of records from MBI about its investigation of Gulfport officer Jason Cuevas’s fatal shooting of Parker. The complete investigative file provided by the special prosecutor who presented the case to the grand jury contained hundreds of pages, including crime scene investigative reports, as well as video recordings of witness interviews. There was no video footage of Cuevas shooting Parker.

While MBI will now release some evidence after any possible criminal charges have been resolved, experts in policing and criminal justice say there’s often little reason to wait to show footage to a victim’s family members and then to the public.

A “toolkit” for prosecutors and communities dealing with officer-involved fatalities, produced by the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution at John Jay College of Criminal Justice with input from law enforcement and citizens from around the country, recommends prosecutors “meet standards of transparency, i.e. release video footage within 10 days.”

Johnson’s family members, friends and protesters in Biloxi had called for law enforcement to release video footage in the weeks after Johnson was killed.

Dennis Kenney, a former police officer and professor at John Jay College, said he saw little reason to withhold the tape.

“There doesn’t appear to be any privacy issues with this video, and I would assume that the investigation should have been short and fairly precise,” he said.

Tindell told the Sun Herald he believes the video of Deputy Bobby Jackson shooting Johnson proves the shooting was justified.

“I saw an officer trying to defend himself, and, you know, it’s hard to watch,” Tindell said. “It’s heartbreaking to see and it’s easy to play armchair quarterback and say he (the deputy) should have done this or he should of that, but it’s a split-second decision. If it was somebody attacking me or one of my loved ones with a knife and I had an opportunity to defend them, I can’t say I wouldn’t have taken the same action this officer did."