These Mississippi Coast beaches had the highest bacteria levels in 2020, new report says

At least seven Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches were found to be “potentially unsafe,” showing harmful levels of fecal bacteria on more than half the days their waters were tested, according to a 2020 report from the Environment America Research & Policy Center.

For the report, researchers analyzed water sampling data from more than 3,000 beaches across “29 coastal and Great Lakes states” and Puerto Rico. Of the 268 Gulf Coast beaches surveyed, an overwhelming majority — 82% to be exact — had high levels of fecal bacteria on at least one day in 2020.

Gulfport West Beach had the most “potentially unsafe” water days of all Mississippi beaches, data show, topping the list at 62%. The Coast’s other beaches fared slightly better:

Pass Christian Central Beach: 59% testing days with unsafe water

Pass Christian West Beach: 56% testing days with unsafe water

Gulfport Central Beach: 53% testing days with unsafe water

Waveland Beach: 52% testing days with unsafe water

Gulfport East Beach: 52% testing days with unsafe water

East Courthouse Road Beach: 51% testing days with unsafe water

Researchers said beaches were deemed potentially unsafe “if fecal indicator bacteria levels exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ‘Beach Action Value’ associated with an estimated illness rate of 32 out of every 1,000 swimmers.”

Fecal matter and coliform bacteria are often the cause of recreational water illnesses at pools and other aquatic venues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oceans and other bodies of water can become polluted with the same poopy bacteria due to sewage drainage and runoff.

“To dramatically reduce this pollution, we must boldly invest in improving our water infrastructure,” researchers wrote. They pointed to sprawling development and the rise of factory farms for the worsening water pollution, adding: “These pollution threats are getting worse with climate change, as more extreme precipitation events bring heavy flows of stormwater.”

Their report recommends increasing funding to repair old sewage systems; protecting natural wetlands; curbing the development of new “industrial-scale livestock operations”; and expanding funding for beach water testing.