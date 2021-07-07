Mississippi

Harris is acting coroner in Mississippi’s Chickasaw County

The Associated Press

HOUSTON, Miss.

Mississippi's Chickasaw County has promoted one of its deputy coroners to fill the top spot in the department on an interim basis.

The county Board of Supervisors appointed Deputy Coroner Larry Harris as its new acting coroner. He will replace Michael Fowler, who resigned June 30 due to a conflict involving his state retirement, WTVA-TV reported.

The county will hold an election for the position on Nov. 2. The qualifying deadline to run for the office is Sept. 3.

Linda Griffin will continue to serve as deputy coroner. She is also the county emergency director.

