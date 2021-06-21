Jill Biden to travel to Mississippi, Tennessee this week to help COVID vaccine effort

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden is traveling to Mississippi and Tennessee on Tuesday as part of a monthlong effort to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, the White House said in a press release.

Jill Biden is expected to arrive at 2 p.m. at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., she will tour a vaccination site at Jackson State University with U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

She is then expected to land at Nashville International Airport by 5 p.m. and tour a pop-up vaccination site at Ole Smoky Distillery with country music star Brad Paisley.

The Office of the First Lady says the “trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.”

Mississippi still ranks last in the country for states with the highest percent of residents fully vaccinated. About 35% of the Magnolia State is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data, compared to the national average of 45%. President Joe Biden’s goal has been to have 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4.

Experts also are worried the new Delta variant could continue causing rising cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” the Biden administration needs a new vaccine strategy, the Associated Press reported.

“Connecticut, for example where I am, shows no upsurge of infection, but Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, show very substantial upsurges of infection. That’s based entirely on how much population-wide immunity you have based on vaccination,” he said.

Gov. Tate Reeves said last week he will end Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency and draw down National Guard troops for the effort by Aug. 15.

“While a State of Emergency should no longer be necessary after August 15, all Mississippians should remain vigilant, get vaccinated, and follow public health guidance,” Reeves said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,981,761 doses administered with 958,576 people fully vaccinated.