Archaeologist optimistic about fate of depot artifacts

Two model train cars are seen on a counter in the frmer ticket room of the burned railroad depot in McComb, Miss., on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Matt Williamson/Enterprise-Journal via AP) AP

Archaeologist Dianne McCarty hadn’t been inside the burned McComb Railroad Depot for more than five minutes on Monday morning and she was already pulling things out of the ashes.

She plucked two plastic HO-scale model train cars — surprisingly undamaged — from beneath charred pieces of what used to be the ticket office and set them on what was left of the counter.

“There’s stuff there that can definitely be salvaged and cleaned,” she said.

McCarty, the sister of railroad retiree and depot museum volunteer Charlie McCarty, is the Cultural Resources Program manager for the Mississippi National Guard, based at Camp Shelby.

She’s lending her services as both an archaeologist and conservator to the effort to recover and restore as many artifacts that can possibly be salvaged from the depot, which burned May 30 in a fire that was allegedly intentionally set.

“One reason I want to help with this project is I am an archaeologist and a historian,” McCarty said. “We try to preserve history and what we can learn from it and give that back to the community.”

Her brother used to work as a clerk in the very ticket office being scoured for artifacts.

“I used to hand out paychecks through that window,” he said, pointing to a small window on the northeast corner of the room and describing scenes of lines of railroad workers — and the wives of those who were working out of town — waiting to get their checks on payday.

McCarty said she and the other volunteers focused on the ticket office, which is in the middle of the depot, between the utterly destroyed rooms on the north end of the building, where the fire started, and the mostly salvageable freight room-turned-exhibit space on the southern end.

“We ended up working in the ticket office area and we actually found some silverware that was apparently in a box,” she said. “I guess it was in a cabinet or something and when we moved part of the big server that was in the room, you could see where it was stacked. It’s a thousand wonders the silverware stack hadn’t been burned, too.”

Also recovered were bits and pieces of a telegraph and telephone equipment, she said.

Volunteer Tom Catchings and Charlie McCarty found some hands tools and a jack, Dianne McCarty said.

The artifacts that have been pulled from the debris are being held offsite, and museum volunteers are keeping that location under wraps. Work on cleaning and restoring what’s been saved is expected to being in earnest next week.

“I’m certain there’s more stuff. I know Tom has recovered a good bit of the paperwork and stuff, but there’s more out there,” she said.

McCarty said it’s a good thing that museum volunteers kept a precise inventory of the artifacts since that list will be crucial in the recovery.

“They just don’t know what has gotten destroyed and what has gotten saved,” she said.

While McCarty grew up in Collins, she still has memories of the depot, including visiting her brother when he was working inside as a clerk. Her father’s name is etched among the other railroad men in a brick memorial next to the depot.

“I grew up with the railroad. My dad worked for the railroad for 39 years,” she said. “We come from a railroading family. Daddy exposed us to the railroad life.

“The railroad has taken care of me and my family and this is my way of giving back to the community.”

Based on what she’s seen so far, McCarty said there’s good reason to be hopeful about the recovery.

“It will be better than ever. There is a lot of the building that can be salvaged,” she said.