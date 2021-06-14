Mississippi

Storms leave thousands in the dark in Louisiana, Mississippi

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Thousands of people in Louisiana and Mississippi remained without power a day after storms rolled through the region.

More than 21,000 customers in Louisiana were without power early Monday, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

In Mississippi, more than 9,000 people were still in the dark after Sunday’s storms.

At one point on Sunday, 30,000 Mississippians had no power.

Lauderdale, Kemper and Newton were among the hardest-hit counties in Mississippi, WLBT-TV reported.

