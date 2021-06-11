Donuts lure black bear into trap after wandering into city

Doughnuts from a local store were the key to capturing a large black bear that had been spotted wandering near downtown Natchez — he couldn’t resist them, authorities said.

Officers used doughnuts from The Donut Shop to lure the bear into a barrel-shaped trap for his breakfast on Thursday, The Natchez Democrat reported.

“He loved those doughnuts," said Karren Holland Ewing of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. “We gave him a few early on to make sure he stayed close.”

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries whisked the bear out of town quickly before people came out for their morning strolls Thursday and potentially agitated the trapped bear, she said.

He was being relocated to wooded area, authorities said.