Boy, 9, dies after baby sister, 2, accidentally shoots him

A 9-year-old Mississippi boy has died one day after being accidentally shot by his toddler sister, police said.

The boy died in a hospital Thursday, one day after the shooting, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said.

The mother’s 2-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were left outside in her car while she and her boyfriend were allegedly inside visiting with a friend, Brown said. The toddler found her mother’s gun under a car seat and shot her 9-year-old brother in the head, he said.

Their 10-year-old sibling was also in the car and witnessed the accident, WAPT-TV reported.

The mother, who police haven't publicly identified, faces child neglect charges.