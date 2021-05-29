Mississippi trooper killed while conducting traffic stop

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper killed while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 was identified Saturday.

Col. Randy Ginn, director of the MHP, said in a statement that the agency mourns the loss of Trooper John Harris, who was killed Friday in an accident in Madison County.

“Trooper Harris was a passionate, dedicated public servant and an important member of the MHP family,” Ginn said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time.”

MHP did not immediately release details on Harris' length of service with the agency, his age or hometown.

An investigation into the accident continues.

Gov. Tate Reeves, in a statement on Twitter, said Harris' death is a “stark reminder of how fragile life on earth can be and of the sacrifices made each and every day by his fellow MHP troopers and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement across Mississippi and around this great country. Elee and I pray for his wife, his young children, his mom and dad, and the rest of his extended family."