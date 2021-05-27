Mississippi reports new cases of 2 COVID variants, tied to 2 nursing home outbreaks

Mississippi is reporting new cases of two variant strains, the health department said, and one caused two nursing home outbreaks that led to one death and two hospitalizations in fully vaccinated residents.

Ten new cases of the more infectious South African origin B.1.351 variant strain have been identified in two long-term care facilities: Bedford Care - Monroe Hall in Hattiesburg in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins in Covington County.

This puts the total number of the South African strain across the state at 12 cases.

The outbreaks occurred in “fully vaccinated older individuals” in long-term care facilities, but the majority of the cases had mild to no symptoms, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in the release.

“Although one death is extremely unfortunate, the fact that most of these cases have had minimal to no symptoms in highly vulnerable individuals is extremely encouraging,” Byers said. “The vaccines currently available provide excellent protection against severe disease. While these illnesses are caused by variant strains, the outcomes of all these cases would likely be much more severe if they were not vaccinated.”

The department of health has also identified three cases of B.1.617.2 Indian origin variant, outside of long-term care facilities.

Two of the cases are believed to be directly from travelers from India and Nepal, MSDH said.

As of Friday, May 21, 554 coronavirus variant cases have been reported statewide, majority of which are the UK variant.

MSDH reports 254 breakthrough COVID-19 cases out of more than 844,000 Mississippians that are fully vaccinated.

“The MSDH expects to continue to identify variant strains and vaccine breakthrough cases. However, through increased vaccination and reduction in transmission — especially in long-term care settings — the risk of vaccine breakthrough cases is also decreased,” the department said.