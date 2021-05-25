Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee to tackle holiday safety

Motorists can expect to see more troopers on Interstate 55, beginning Wednesday, as part of a new holiday safety campaign.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police will kick off a “Line to Line” traffic safety initiative on the roadway that connects all three states.

The hope is to keep drivers safe during peak travel times ahead of Memorial Day, WLBT-TV reported.

Troopers will be placed statewide on Interstate 55 to reduce the number of crashes, promote seatbelt usage, deter speeding, and remove impaired drivers, officials said. Checkpoints will be set up for impaired driving and enforcing seatbelt laws.

“Our goal with ‘Line to Line’ is to raise driving safety awareness as we approach the Memorial Day holiday travel period. We encourage drivers to remember that their actions behind the wheel have consequences, both good and bad, for themselves and others,” said Col. Randy Ginn, director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “If everyone will simply slow down, buckle up, put down their phone and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we can all have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.”

The official holiday enforcement period begins on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends Monday at midnight.

During the 2020 enforcement period, MHP investigated 157 crashes, including two fatalities.