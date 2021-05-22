Mississippi

Mississippi man gets 16 years for armed robbery of casino

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

A Mississippi man convicted of robbing a Choctaw casino was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison.

William Christopher Belk, 33, of Quitman, pleaded guilty to robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a news release.

Belk entered the Bok Homa Casino, located on the Choctaw Indian REservation near Sandersville, Mississippi, on July 9, 2020, armed with a handgun, authorities said. Once inside, he pointed the gun at a casino security officer, took several items from the officer then fled in a resort vehicle. A Sandersville Police officer spotted the vehicle and tried to arrest Belk, who fired his weapon, injuring the officer.

He then drove toward Laurel, Mississippi, where officers arrested him.

A federal grand jury indicted Belk in August, charging him with robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence and theft from an Indian gaming establishment. He pleaded guilty in February.

