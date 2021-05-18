Man struck and killed by car on Mississippi highway

A man has died after he was struck by a car on an interstate highway in Mississippi, authorities said.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 55 in Lincoln County, WAPT-TV reported.

Neal Binkley, 44, of New Orleans was heading south on Interstate 55 in a 2016 Cadillac Escalade, police said.

Kenneth Lee Dupre, 64, of Magnolia was in the middle of the road after he had crashed his own vehicle into the median when Binkley collided with Dupre, police said.