2 Mississippi students honored by White House

Two Mississippi high school seniors are being recognized for their academic achievement with a special honor from the White House.

Matthew Landon Yin from Madison Central High School and Emmanuelle Rachel Teng from Oxford High School have been named U.S. presidential scholars, according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Education.

“Mississippi’s presidential scholars have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to academics, leadership and community service during an extraordinary time,” State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright said in the release.

The program recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

One young man and one young woman are selected from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad. An additional 15 at-large students are chosen, along with 20 scholars in the arts and 20 in career and technical education.

About 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, and more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students.