Driver fleeing crash slams into 2 firefighters on way to help, Mississippi officials say

Two firefighters were injured after they were hit by a car, Mississippi officials said. Photo by Getty Images

A driver ran into two firefighters who tried to help after a crash, Mississippi officials said.

The injured first responders were rushed to a hospital with injuries that were expected to be non-life-threatening, the Jackson Fire Department told multiple news outlets.

Officials said the firefighters were hurt after a rescue crew responded to a car that slammed into a pole on Friday, WJTV reported.

First responders on the scene — near Canton Mart Road and Interstate 55 Frontage Road — moved toward the wrecked car and saw that the driver appeared to be sleeping, the TV station reported.

When officials opened the car door, the driver reportedly woke up and fled the crash site, hitting two firefighters, according to WLBT.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon told WAPT an ambulance took the injured firefighters to a hospital for treatment. A new fire truck also was likely damaged as the events unfolded, Armon said, according to the TV station.

Later, fire officials said the driver was taken into custody and charged with drug possession, news outlets reported. Drugs and almost $20,000 were reportedly found in his car.

The Jackson Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for more information on Monday.