Jackson County school community to vote on $67 million bond

Jackson County Schools are holding a vote this month on whether to approve a $67 million bond that would go to improvements at three different schools.

WLOX-TV reports that the money would go to East Central, Vancleave, and St. Martin schools on projects including classrooms, fine arts and gymnasiums.

“Right now, our students that are in the arts, do not have proper facilities for what they do in band, choir, drama and so on and so of course, that makes a difference," Jackson County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Strycker told WLOX. “We wouldn’t have the football team playing football in the grass yard, you have a nice stadium with artificial turf, and I don’t begrudge that, I think that’s awesome for art students deserve the same.”

Some parents have voiced concerns on social media that not enough money is going to classrooms. Strycker told WLOX that people can have different definitions on what’s considered educational and what’s considered extracurricular. He said it's best to use bond money for larger facilities and the general fund for classroom improvements.

Voting on the Jackson County School bond will be May 18.