Mississippi

Almost $11,000 of stolen Dollar General merchandise found

The Associated Press

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss.

Law enforcement in a Mississippi county say they found around $11,000 worth of stolen Dollar General merchandise hidden in a shed and truck at someone's home.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins told WLBT-TV his deputies were working with an investigator hired by Dollar General after a string of recent thefts.

Perkins said Dollar General officials believed a delivery driver was taking merchandise out of trucks and keeping it, according to WLBT.

Their investigation led them to home in the northeast part of the county. A storage shed and truck contained nearly $11,000 of stolen goods.

Arrests are pending.

  Comments  

Mississippi

Mississippi med-tech student uses training to save uncle

May 01, 2021 11:01 PM

Health News

Habitat’s CEO challenges Ole Miss grads to pursue purpose

May 01, 2021 3:30 PM

Business

Mobile looking to return of cruises by mid-summer

May 01, 2021 11:20 AM

Health News

School surprises teen battling cancer with beach graduation

May 01, 2021 10:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service