Mississippi ends pause on J&J shots. ‘Vaccination is the key moving forward.’

Mississippi is ending its pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state announced Wednesday, and doses will soon be available to the public.

The CDC and FDA on Friday had recommended resuming the use of the vaccine after pausing it April 13.

”Together, both agencies have full confidence that this vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks,” FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said Friday.

There is a small risk of blood clot disorders with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

No risk of blood clots have been found with the other vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer.

Out of about 7 million J&J doses given so far, 15 cases of blood clots were found — 13 in women 18-49 years old and two in women over 50. Most of the cases were in women in their 30s.

To put it another way, out of every one million doses given, there were 1.9 cases of blood clots found.

Compared to the rate of death from COVID-19, the risk is much higher from not getting a vaccine, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.

Mississippi has received about 90,000 J&J doses so far, and about 40,000 are unused and will soon be available at vaccination sites.

COVID-19 still spreading in MS

Both Dobbs and Byers emphasized Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

“We’re still seeing transmission ... we’re still seeing deaths in Mississippi; we’re still seeing isolated outbreaks in Mississippi,” Byers said.

Although cases have declined dramatically over the past few months, he said “we are starting to see some minimal increases.” The seven-day average of new cases is up to 240 from the low 200s earlier this month.

Variants also are still spreading, with nearly 350 cases found in the state so far. Most of those are the UK variant, which is now the dominant variant strain in the U.S.

All of the Mississippians who have died of COVID in the past two weeks were not fully vaccinated, Byers said.

That’s why it’s important that as many people get vaccinated as quickly as possible, the doctors said. The vaccines are effective against the variants and prevent severe side effects and death.

Vaccination challenges

About 29% of Mississippi’s population have had one dose and 24% are fully vaccinated. But the rate of people signing up for first doses is slowing and the sense of urgency is waning.

Getting enough people vaccinated to reach herd immunity may be a challenge in the Magnolia State. Dobbs said convincing younger folks was expected to be a challenge, because that’s also the case with flu shots.

However, there are deeper issues.

“We have basically a state of illness, not wellness. ... It’s rooted in our, sort of, health care traditions.”

“It’s a structural, foundational challenge that’s gonna take a long time to work on.”

That’s why the state surveyed over 11,000 Mississippians to find out more about why people aren’t yet getting a vaccine. People from every county responded, and most were women.

Across the state, 73% of people said they intend to get a vaccine — 78% of women and 68% of men said they would.

Percent of people who intend to get a vaccine by race:

Asian - 80%

White - 80%

Native American - 66%

Hispanic - 60%

Black - 56%

Only 52% of Mississippians said they intend to vaccinate their children.

Asking about influencers, 60% of people said they would get a vaccine if their primary care doctor encouraged it; 51% if encouraged by the CDC and 45% if encouraged by a close relative.

Mississippians were most concerned about safety, side effects and proven effectiveness.

“This is gonna provide some unique insight as we continue outreach efforts and continue to build more trust,” said Dr. Victor Sutton, director of the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.

Get a vaccine even if you’ve already had COVID

The doctors emphasized that one persistent misconception is that people who have already had COVID-19 don’t need the vaccine.

“We still need people who have been previously infected to get vaccinations,” Byers said, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

Those looking to travel this spring and summer also should make sure they get a shot.

“Get vaccinated if you’re eligible. That’s the best way to travel safely,” Byers said.

“Vaccination is the key moving forward.”

Dobbs cautioned against throwing out all precautions too soon.

“We’ve been through a lot of roller coaster moments,” he said. “Every time things get better ... there’s a tendency to throw caution to the wind.”

“Be patient. Let’s not jump off the roller coaster just because you think things are looking pretty good right now.”