Mississippi

Mississippi child killed after tree falls on home in storm

The Associated Press

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss.

A child was killed in Pearl River County over the weekend after a tree reportedly fell on a house during an overnight storm, according to authorities.

The tree crashed into the sleeping girl's bedroom at around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to local media reports. It happened during severe storms that moved through the area overnight.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Raegan Mae Lee, who would have turned two later this year.

Organizers of the fundraiser say that the family's home was also destroyed.

