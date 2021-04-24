Scott County coroner: Man killed after lawnmower dispute

A Mississippi man was shot and killed after a dispute over a lawnmower, a county coroner's office said.

The office of Scott County Coroner Van Thames told WJTV that Perry Webb died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect, Jimmy Knowles, shot Webb on Thursday on Highway 21, just north of Forest, Scott County Sheriff’s Department officials said. The dispute started over money owed for helping to do scrap jobs. Knowles allegedly wanted $20 or a lawnmower engine, WJTV reports.

At some point during the argument, Knowles retrieved a shotgun from his car and shot Perry, deputies told the television station.

Knowles fled the scene and was later arrested at his home.