Mississippi

Jackson police: 6 people are slain in a span of 24 hours

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Police in Mississippi’s capital city reported a half-dozen homicides in a 24-hour period.

The crimes in Jackson included the shooting deaths of two men near a nightclub early Saturday morning, WAPT-TV reported.

Police are also investigating a triple homicide that happened Friday.

In a statement, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba expressed sympathy for families of the victims and said that officials “are ever more resolved to find solutions.”

