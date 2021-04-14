Mississippi

Man pleads guilty to capital murder and attempted murder

The Associated Press

CANTON, Miss.

A Mississippi man faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder in the death of a pizza delivery woman and one count of attempted murder in the shooting of a convenience store employee.

An April 19 sentencing hearing is set for 27-year-old Terrance J. Caldwell, WLBT-TV reported.

Madison County Circuit Court records show Caldwell pleaded guilty to the two charges April 5.

The capital murder charge was for the killing of 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch.

Dortch was a Domino’s employee who went missing four days before her body was found in Madison County on Dec. 17, 2019. A coroner said she died of a single gunshot wound.

The attempted murder charge was for the shooting of an employee at Jasco convenience store in Canton.

  Comments  

National

16 states back Alabama’s challenge to Census privacy tool

April 13, 2021 5:38 PM

Mississippi

Family’s home split in half by tree during severe weather

April 13, 2021 10:34 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service