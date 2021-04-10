Mississippi
‘Key Up for Kindergarten’ set to aid transition to school
Some north Mississippi children will get a summertime prep course on what to expect in the coming school year.
Lee County School District is starting a three-week “Key Up for Kindergarten” program.
Children will attend classes taught by the district’s kindergarten teachers on weekday mornings from June 7 through June 25.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that spaces will be available on each kindergarten campus — Mooreville Elementary, Verona Elementary, Saltillo Primary and Shannon Primary.
The district said 165 students will be accepted into the program. That works out to 11 classrooms with 15 students each.
Comments