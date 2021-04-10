Mississippi

‘Key Up for Kindergarten’ set to aid transition to school

Some north Mississippi children will get a summertime prep course on what to expect in the coming school year.

Lee County School District is starting a three-week “Key Up for Kindergarten” program.

Children will attend classes taught by the district’s kindergarten teachers on weekday mornings from June 7 through June 25.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that spaces will be available on each kindergarten campus — Mooreville Elementary, Verona Elementary, Saltillo Primary and Shannon Primary.

The district said 165 students will be accepted into the program. That works out to 11 classrooms with 15 students each.

