Mississippi

1 dead in shootout in parking lot of Jackson bar

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Hinds County sheriff's officials say a man was killed during a shootout outside a Jackson bar.

Christopher Moncure, 30, appeared to be a bystander and tried to take cover when shots were fired in the parking lot of M-Bar early Sunday, according to the sheriff's office and WLBT-TV.

Several people got into a fight and took out guns and started shooting, the news station reports. At least one of them fired shots from a rifle.

Investigators have not identified any suspects, but are seeking information on a white SUV they say was occupied by at least one of the shooters and was last seen in the parking lot of a home decoration store next to M-Bar.

