Ex-director of veterans cemetery charged with embezzlement

The former director of the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery was arrested and accused of embezzling money from the office, authorities said.

Henry Gruno was arrested Monday by the Office of the State Auditor and presented with a $29,818 demand letter, news outlets reported. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

The auditor's office said Gruno embezzled about $14,000 in public money from Mississippi Veterans Affairs between January 2016 and January 2019.

State Auditor Shad White said Gruno was accused of using a credit card and a fuel card to embezzle the funds. Gruno used the credit card to buy items such as barbecue supplies, toys and luggage, White said.

Gruno's also accused of using the fuel card far from the cemetery and on days when grounds equipment were not operated, the auditors said.

If convicted, Gruno faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.